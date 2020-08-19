It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicolo Giancani at the Hamilton General on Monday, August 17, 2020 in his 91st year. He passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. Born in Racalmuto, Sicily on March 2, 1930. He was the son of the late Tommaso and Alfonsa Giancani and son-in-law of the late Luigi and Giuseppina Ippolito. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 61 years Giuseppina, sons Tommaso and Luigi, daughter-in-law Debbie and grandchildren Nick, Josie and Isabel. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Giocchino and Leonarda Giancani, the late Salvatore and Grazia Giancani, Maria and the late Calogero Giancani, the late Giuseppe and Concetta Tirone, the late Giuseppe and Anna Giancani, Graziella and the late Francesco Cannizzaro, the late Giuseppe and Angela Billone, the late Maria and Salvatore Campanella, the late Calogera (Lilla) Ippolito, Sr. Enrica Ippolito of Modica, Sicily, Concetta Ippolito, the late Salvina D'Alberto-Timmins and Ed Timmins, the late Giovanni D'Alberto, the late Zia Maria Cino and her children Luigi and Concetta. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and Italy. Throughout his careers both in Italy and Canada, his work and sacrifices were dedicated to providing a good life for his family. His door was always open for family and friends. He loved his garden and spent many hours tending to it. He spent a lot of time enjoying his grandchildren which brought him so much joy. Thanks to all the care from the staff at Dundurn Centre and General Hospital. A memorial service to be arranged at a later date.