Nigel WARREN
Suddenly at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Survived by beloved wife Doreen, elder son Ian (Leigh) and their daughter Isabel, Nigel's beloved granddaughter and Nigel's younger son Andrew. He leaves behind his three brothers in England, John, Alan and Graham and their families. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends in the Georgian Bay and Hamilton area. Proud past member of two terms on the Tiny Township Council and avid soccer enthusiast. At his request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home, 705-549-3155.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
