On October 29, 2020, Nikola left the world after a lengthy battle with cancer. Nikola was in his 74th year and had led a full life of love, kindness, compassion and generosity. He leaves behind his loving wife Lela of 51 years; their wonderful children: son Darko and daughter Tania and son-in-law Christopher; his adoring grandchildren Mackenzie, Emma and Alexis who loving refer his as their Didi; younger brother Marko (Katica) in Germany and sister Barbara (late husband August). Uncle to many nieces and nephews in Canada, Croatia and Germany. Nikola gave everything of himself to ensure the happiness of his family and others. Many will remember Nikola behind the counter at Country Style Butcher on Ottawa Street in Hamilton, where he worked side by side with Lela. He was happiest dealing with the many customers that would regularly visit and would eventually be called friends if not family. He continued his service with the public when he and Lela opened up Queenston Manor Retirement Home on Queenston Road in Hamilton in June of 2000. He extended his arms once again in helping the elderly continue to a more independent lifestyle. There were many a Christmas dinners that included residence and their families at the dinner table. For those who knew Nikola best he was the happiest at providing an elaborate barbeque that both friends and family would enjoy. He was definitely a Master at the grill. Nikola passed in the early hours of the morning peacefully surrounded by the ones he loved most. The family wishes to extended their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, CTU 4th floor for their incredible care and compassion during his final days. They always took into account Nikola's wishes and his desire that family be present. The family would also like to convey their deep appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Kevin Zbuk and the medical staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton for all their time and care throughout the years. As per Nikola's wishes there was a private family funeral at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Cemeteries and Mausoleum on Saturday, November 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers or donations we ask that everyone extend an act of kindness to someone in Nikola's memory. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com