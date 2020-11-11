1/1
Nikola VUKOJEVIC
Surrounded by the love of his family, Nikola passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Posljedni Hrvatski Jugoslaven iz Vukovara Kapetan Fregate, Mrsc. Dr.Nikola Vukojevic, Magistar Oceanologije Prvi istrazio Jadranski fenomen. Loving husband of 58 years to Fikreta. Loving father of Vanja (Zeljko) Arambasic and Vanda (Pavlo) Vujtovic. Beloved Dida (grandfather) of Zeljana (Ivan), Nikola, Katherine, Maria and Alexander, and great-grandfather of Sofi. Cherished brother-in-law of Mike and Rose Kancko. Nikola's family extends heartfelt thanks to all of those who provided compassionate care in the last few months. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday November 15th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A private cremation and service will take place. Condolences may be shared at www.markeydermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
