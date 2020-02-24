|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nikola Zrinscak as the sun started to rise on February 22, 2020 in his 100th year, with his family by his side. Gone to be reunited with his beloved wife Roza Zrinscak (2011) of 65 years, parents Mijo and Milka, and brother Josip. Cherished Father to Vlado Zrinscak and Katica "Kathy" Islic (Ivan "John"). Cherished Deda of Kristina (Rob) and Nicki (Chad) and great-grandchildren Nathan, Evan, Alice, Olive, and Ava. Dear brother to Mike (Barbara) Zrinscak, uncle to nieces Marianne and Cindy, nephew George and their families.He will be sadly missed by many other family and friends in Canada and Croatia. Our family would like to thank the staff and the friends we made at Heritage Green Nursing Home for their care and compassion in our time of need. Special thanks to Father Franjo Sprajc and Father Marko Stefanec for their kind words and support. Visitation will take place at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Rosary Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church would be appreciated. "A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. It's filled with moments, sweet and sad with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared, and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy, of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful heart's will treasure"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020