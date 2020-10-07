Our family and community lost a kind and gentle soul on Sunday, October 4, 2020 when Nikolas Gruevski passed away. Nikolas was a Fire Prevention Officer and served the City of Hamilton for over 30 years. As a Certified Engineering Technologist, designing homes and buildings was his passion. Born in Bitola, Macedonia, Nikolas immigrated to Canada in 1967. A generous and kind man, Nikolas will be missed by many at home and abroad. He was predeceased by his loving father Gjorgi. He is survived by mother Bozna, brother Peter, Elizabeth, mother to son Alexander and daughter Kristina, daughter-in-law Abbey, grandson Declan, granddaughter Isla, niece Lilia and nephew Noah. Thank you to the ICU staff at the Hamilton General Hospital for their dedication and care. Nikolas, we will miss your laugh, your voice, your encouraging loving words and watching sports together. We will hold you in our hearts, cherish all of our fond memories and we will feel your presence with us when we look at the stars above. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario the attendance at a funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained and services will be held for invited guests only. Wearing of masks, or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory. At this time we ask that you kindly join our family via live stream by clicking on the following link to view the Service on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2020 AT 11 A.M. PLEASE USE THE CHROME BROWSER TO COPY AND PASTE THE LINK. http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html
Password is Arbor2020 In memory of Nikolas Gruevski Donations https://hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving/
CICU at Hamilton General Covid Patient Care. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca