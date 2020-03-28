Home

Nikolas Mihajlovic


1989 - 12
Nikolas Mihajlovic Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce Nikolas's unexpected passing at the age of 30. Deeply missed by his parents Mile and Seja. Beloved brother to Aleks, George and Daniel. Nephew to Mike (Dragana) Sormaz, Joe (Karen) Sormaz. Cousin to Aleks, Filip, Katie, Stvon, Aleksander, Nathan (Amanda) and Natasa. Nikola will be missed by family in Kitchener, USA and Sweden, Uncles Rade, Dragan (Magdalena) and Vinka Mihajlovic. Cousins Zoran (Katarina), Goran, Suzie and Aleks. And many more family and friends in Sweden, Canada and Serbia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 29 at L.G. Wallace Funeral Home, 151 Ottawa Street North (905-544-1147) from 4-9 p.m. Pomen service 7:30 p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 30, 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, Nash Road, with the Very Reverend Father Radovan Kodic officiating. Burial at Woodland Cemetery to follow. In an effort to accommodate friends and family, while also respecting current provincial guidelines, we will be monitoring occupancy during visitation and funeral service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
