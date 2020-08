The family of Nikolas Mihajlovic would like to express sincere thanks to family, friends and kumovi for all the love and support over the last few months. We would also like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers and prayers during our time of sorrow. A thank you to our communities including the staff at Hillfield Strathallan College, St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and affiliates.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store