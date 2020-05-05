It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Nina Little, at Dunnville War Memorial Hospital on May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years to Gordon Little. Much loved mother of Sheryl Ferris-Little (Dave). Predeceased by daughter Sharon (Ann). She will be missed by her grandchildren, Brad Robertson, Katie Robertson and Jaime Ferris. Sister to Carlene Kay and predeceased by brother, Carl Koppenhauer (Gail). Predeceased by her parents, Orville Koppenhauer and Eileen (Irthum) Koppenhauer. Born in Monterey Park, California, Nina grew up in Colorado before marrying Gordon and calling Canada home. She worked as a court reporter for the Province of Ontario. In recent years, she enjoyed playing cards with friends and knitting with Warm Up Haldimand. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Dunnville War Memorial hospital for the excellent care she received, as well as Dr. Bernard, Dr. Kobah and Dr. Tosar (Juravinski Cancer Centre). In lieu of flowers, in memorium donations to the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service. A Celebration of Life may be planned at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.