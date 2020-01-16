|
Passed away on January 12, 2020, at Carpenter Hospice, in her 53rd year. Deeply loved mother of David and Cassidy. Mourned by father George, mother Grace predeceased, brothers Colin, Kevin (Vicki), and Andrew (Brenda). Nina's memory will be cherished always by her entire family, as well as her lifelong friends. We would like to thank the Joseph Brant Hospital staff, Cancer Clinic and Carpenter Hospice for all their love and care. A celebration of life will be held at the Water Street Cooker on January 25, 2020 from 12 - 3 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020