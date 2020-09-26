1/1
Nina Olivia GILLAN
1918-07-21 - 2020-09-10
With deep sadness, but with lasting memories, we announce the passing of Nina Olivia Gillan at the Brantford General Hospital on September 10, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Tom (1991), Nina was the loved mom of Thom (Marlene), Cathy (Robb Burns) and Margaret and the very proud grandma of Kelleigh Burns. Nina was the sixth of eight children born to Enoch and Melissa Chapman in North Sydney, Nova Scotia and was the last surviving of her siblings: Melissa, Susan, Esther, Elsie, Wassal, Bill and Winnifred. In fact, she was the last survivor of her generation on both sides of the family. Nina will be fondly remembered and missed by many nieces and nephews and by many dear friends, including Alberta and John Johnson and Eula and Ishmael Miller. Nina was very active until beyond her 100th birthday. Always feisty, she took pride in her independence. Nina loved her family, her friends and her church. And she was famous for her tarts! Although she enjoyed travelling wherever she had the opportunity to go, her favourite place to vacation was in Cape Breton because of time spent with family and friends. In recent years, she frequently said, "God has been good to me, far better than I deserve". Nina's favourite charity was ADRA (Adventist Development and Relief Agency). Arrangements are entrusted to BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Ave., Brantford, 519-752-4331. Announcements regarding visitation and a memorial service will be made at a later date. Condolences, donations, service details and funeral webcast are available atwww.beckettglaves.com A tree will be planted in memory of Nina in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
