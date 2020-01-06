|
Passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in her 84th year, while vacationing in Florida. Beloved wife of the late Wolodymyr. Much loved mother of Sonia and her husband Jason Lumb. Cherished Baba of Perrin, Jaiden and Kylen. Nina loved swimming, knitting and spending time in her garden. She looked forward to spending six weeks of the year in the warmth of Florida. Cremation has taken place and Nina has been returned home with her family. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-8pm. Panachyda 6:30 pm. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca