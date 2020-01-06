Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina SADIWSKYJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina SADIWSKYJ

Add a Memory
Nina SADIWSKYJ Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in her 84th year, while vacationing in Florida. Beloved wife of the late Wolodymyr. Much loved mother of Sonia and her husband Jason Lumb. Cherished Baba of Perrin, Jaiden and Kylen. Nina loved swimming, knitting and spending time in her garden. She looked forward to spending six weeks of the year in the warmth of Florida. Cremation has taken place and Nina has been returned home with her family. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-8pm. Panachyda 6:30 pm. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -