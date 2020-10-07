Peacefully in her sleep after a battle with cancer, she left us. Wonderful mother to Scott Vance (Tracey) and Tamara Consoli (Jason). Step-mother to Derek Vance (predeceased). Loving and proud grandma to Alison and Julia Vance and Matteo and Jordan Consoli. She joins her husband Charles Alexander (Alec) Vance. An elegant and ever-classy lady. She will be missed by many friends and family. Thank you to Dr. Goffin, Dr. Iyer and the great staff of Juravinski and Hamilton General. Memorial Service to be held at Bay Gardens, 1010 Botanical Rd in Burlington on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Please follow all COVID protocols. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
are greatly appreciated.