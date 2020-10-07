1/2
Nina "Jean" (McEwan) Vance
1936-08-26 - 2020-10-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully in her sleep after a battle with cancer, she left us. Wonderful mother to Scott Vance (Tracey) and Tamara Consoli (Jason). Step-mother to Derek Vance (predeceased). Loving and proud grandma to Alison and Julia Vance and Matteo and Jordan Consoli. She joins her husband Charles Alexander (Alec) Vance. An elegant and ever-classy lady. She will be missed by many friends and family. Thank you to Dr. Goffin, Dr. Iyer and the great staff of Juravinski and Hamilton General. Memorial Service to be held at Bay Gardens, 1010 Botanical Rd in Burlington on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Please follow all COVID protocols. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved