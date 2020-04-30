Home

Nina (Montanari) Vitucci

Nina (Montanari) Vitucci Obituary
It is with tremendous sorrow that the family of Nina (Giuseppina) Vitucci announces her passing at home on Monday, April 27, 2020 in her 86th year. Giuseppina will be missed by her husband of 64 years, Guido; her children Marina, Carlo (Anna), Gianni, Fabio (Norma) and David. Giuseppina lived life for her family and made sure her children were always cared for. Even more so, she was the proudest nonna of Emily, Samantha, Adaria, Jade, Damon, Aidan and Matthew. Giuseppina is survived by her sisters (all in Italy) Emma, Adele (Rinaldo) and Viviana and her sisters and brothers-in-law Silvana and Venturino, Marisa and Raffaele, Giuseppe and Lina, Roberto and Pina, Norma and Marc, Amelia (late Gino); as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Carolina (whom she missed dearly), her brothers-in-law Franco, Lino, Ottavio and Vincenzo who was taken much too soon. Headstrong, resilient, resourceful and kind, Giuseppina suffered numerous health ailments over the years but met them head on. Private family interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Giuseppina's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). "Mom/Nonna, you are the strongest woman we will ever know and taught us to never give up - you are an inspiration to all of us and you will be missed tremendously. We love you." www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020
