Nita HANSON
1944 - 2020
Nita "Tita Nitz" shared a genuine bond with everyone she encountered, taking time to love, listen and laugh. Above all else, she was loyal to her family and children, always following through on her plans and steadfastly putting others before her own needs in good times and in bad. Nita was a strong, independent thinker who wasn't afraid to challenge the status-quo. She was curious, courageous and clever and shared her warmth, compassion and love with everyone around her. Nita was born in the Philippines and is the oldest of three siblings (Lupe and Lina), born to Mina Pacson and Dr. Guillermo Ortiz. She travelled to Canada as an international student and upon graduation embarked on her 50-year journey with Bernard Hanson who she married on September 5, 1970. Three years later, her first child Kim was born, followed by Sara and Antony - the loves of her life. Outside of being a mom, Nita had a passion for being a teacher, a profession that she enjoyed for over 25 years. During this time, she inspired so many students and made wonderful lifelong friends. In post-retirement, she travelled the world and lived her dreams teaching students in different schools and countries. Nita's happiest moments were meeting and sharing time with her grandchildren, Benjamin, Daniel, Allie and Izzy. She loved the chaos of having a lot of family around to enjoy a big meal. Nita is deeply missed by Bernard, Kim & Andrew (Bevington Family), Sara (Eusebio Family) and Antony & Dana (Potts Family), and her beloved sisters and cousins. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Queens Avenue Retirement Residence, who cared for Nita in her final months. In her memory, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 5, 2020.
