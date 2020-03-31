|
Passed away suddenly at the Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Joan Henderson for 65 years. Loving father of Lori McClement (George), Tracey McKinney, Michelle Henderson-Topp (Doug) and Graham Henderson (Kerry). Proud grandfather of Courtney, Cailin and Liam, Noah, Morgan and Darcy, and Hannah and William. Cherished great-grandfather of Parker. Dear brother of Suzanne Ellyin (late Fernand) and Jean Elizabeth Murrin (late Lyle). Noel will also be missed by his step brothers Peter Moore (Margot) and Jim Moore (Carol). Predeceased by his parents Harold and Violet Henderson and step-mother Edna Henderson. Noel will be remembered for his love of this beautiful planet, his maintenance work on the Bruce Trail and his summers with Joan working at Camp Wanapitei. He was a beloved high school teacher, a valued salesman with G.T. French Paper and an active member/volunteer with Wellington Square United Church, who chaired, with passion, the committee for Food Grains Bank. He was a gifted storyteller and an avid adventurer. He viewed life with the wonder of a child and he lived that life with boundless enthusiasm that uplifted and inspired all who knew him. His ever present smile, infectious laughter and his mischievous nature are already missed beyond measure. You might have noticed, that Thursday eve, there was a particularly bright star newly appearing in the heavens. Noel was our family's North Star and guiding light. We were so very blessed to have had him in our lives. A special thank you to the staff at The Hamilton General Hospital, especially ICU nurses Laura and Tatjana, for their care and compassion in this most difficult time. As per Noel's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Noel to the Bruce Trail Association or Food Grains Bank would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020