Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late George Gallagher (September, 2013). Loving mother of Doug and his wife Linda, and the late Glenn. Proud Grandma of Dru and Chloe. Survived by her dear sister Linda Jabora and brother-in-law Rick. Nola is predeceased by her brothers Grant and Charlie Thomas. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Joseph Brant Hospital, 5th floor, 400 North for their care and compassion. As per Nola's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family urn interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Those wishing to make a make a donation in memory of Nola are asked to please consider Joseph Brant Hospital. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.