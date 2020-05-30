Nora Gumbert
With loving memories the family announces the passing of Nora Gumbert at Wentworth Lodge on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 in her 97th year. Nora led an active and involved life. She was a member of a Ladies Bowling League and she and her husband were Honorary Members of the Dundas Figure Skating Club for over 25 years. She was a loving wife to Laverne (deceased) and mother to Sandra Lupal (Mike) and Noreen Amos (deceased) (Doug). Wonderful and caring grandmother to 6 grandsons, John (deceased), Paul, Ryan, Mark, Craig and Glen, great-grandmother to Megan, Tristan, Trinity, Ellie and Quinn, and great-great grandmother to Mavis and Peyton . The family wishes to thank all the staff at Wentworth Lodge for their compassionate care over the past 3 years. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. In Nora's memory, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
