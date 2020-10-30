It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Nora Rose affectionately known as Molly to family and friends and Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mum was in her 100th year when she passed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Mum was the eldest of nine children. She had been a resident of Burlington for the past 65+ years. Mum is survived by two sisters, Mary Nason and Jane Knight and a dear friend Lois Shatford. Predeceased by her husband Clarence (Larry) Rose in 1971 and her longtime companion of 35+ years Larry Cottrell in 2007. Survived by her children Carole (Ken) Prodger, Michael Rose (Wendy), Lynne Langford and Stephen Rose (Mariette). Mum took great pride in the successes and accomplishments of her grandchildren David Prodger (Kim), Stephen Prodger (Gio), Jason Prodger (Quyen), Doug Langford (Karen), Adam Moncrieff (Emily), Hayden (Julie) Moncrieff, Christopher (Tina) Rose, Marc (Patricia) Rose. Her great grandchildren Alec, Dana, Jackson, Mia, Tayla, Maya and Jaime Prodger, Tyson and Alysa Langford, Ainsley, Haylie and Christopher Moncrieff, Autumn, Olivia and Nicholas Rose. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the staff and doctors at Victoria Gardens of Hamilton where she received excellent care. www.smithsfh.com