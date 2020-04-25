|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved Wife of the late Wilfred Gordon (2007). Devoted and loving Mother of Brian (Natalie). Cherished Grandmother of Colleen (Mike Brown), Laura (Ryan Watson), Alex (Lindsey Upham) and Emily. Loved Great-Grandmother of Avery Watson and Jacob Brown. Survived by siblings Sidney, Gordon and Arlene. Survived by many nieces and nephews in Ontario and Nova Scotia. Predeceased by her parents Seldon & Jean McCabe and siblings Guy and Lynne McCabe. Also predeceased by her sisters-in-law and their spouses Helen and Chris Darby, Doreen and Allan Hill and brother-in-law Leslie (Pat). Norma spent many years as Office Manager for Clarksen Gordon & Company. As per Norma's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton (905)574-0405. In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, memorial donations made to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020