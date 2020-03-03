Home

Norma Anne Bacon


1932 - 10
Norma Anne Bacon Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Norma, in Burlington, Ontario in her 88th year, after her long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was a devoted mother to Chris (Ashley) and Karen (Rick), and will be fondly remembered by her sister Marie, Niece Lee (Mike) and extended family. A service of remembrance will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's society of Hamilton/Halton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020
