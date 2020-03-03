|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Norma, in Burlington, Ontario in her 88th year, after her long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was a devoted mother to Chris (Ashley) and Karen (Rick), and will be fondly remembered by her sister Marie, Niece Lee (Mike) and extended family. A service of remembrance will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's society of Hamilton/Halton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020