Passed away at Arbor Creek Long Term Care on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Daughter of the late Stanley and May Plummer, and niece of the late Ada Plummer and Elsie Wells. Miss Plummer was a retired Stelco employee with extensive service. Her interests centred on music and the arts, with memberships in such associations as The Royal Canadian College of Organists, Hamilton Centre, and the Duet Club. Also a longstanding member of the former St. Giles United Church, and the choir there, and blessed with loyal friends. A special thank you to the staff at Arbor Creek for their care and compassion. A funeral service will be held at MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main Street East (east of Sanford Ave.), Hamilton on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2 p.m., with visitation from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020