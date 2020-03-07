Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
(905) 528-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma PLUMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Constance PLUMMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Constance PLUMMER Obituary
Passed away at Arbor Creek Long Term Care on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Daughter of the late Stanley and May Plummer, and niece of the late Ada Plummer and Elsie Wells. Miss Plummer was a retired Stelco employee with extensive service. Her interests centred on music and the arts, with memberships in such associations as The Royal Canadian College of Organists, Hamilton Centre, and the Duet Club. Also a longstanding member of the former St. Giles United Church, and the choir there, and blessed with loyal friends. A special thank you to the staff at Arbor Creek for their care and compassion. A funeral service will be held at MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main Street East (east of Sanford Ave.), Hamilton on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2 p.m., with visitation from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -