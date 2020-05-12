Norma Frances BENNETTS
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that the family of Norma Bennetts announces her passing on May 11, 2020 at the age of 79 after a short duration at The Brant Centre, Burlington. She was the devoted and much loved wife of the late Bill (2010) for 50 years. Their two daughters, Lori and Linda, will miss her desperately as well as her sons-in-law Peter and David. She was the beloved daughter of the late Charlie and Mil Jones and cherished sister, Brenda. Dear Gramma of Kim (Chris Voordenhout), Connor Houghton and Will Campbell and "Gramma Norma" to Cory and Troy Campbell. Survived by nieces Tanya (Greg), Christina, Carrie (Rob), Diana (Denis), Amanda (Eric), and nephew Tyler (Breana). Norma attended East York Collegiate where she worked in the office after graduation. One of her passions was work, and she spent 30 years with The Halton District School Board. Also loved were travel, gardening, card games, Sudoku and reading. Her friends were very important to her throughout her life and she had many close ones. Many thanks to the staff at the Brant Centre, Appleby wing for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. A celebration of Norma's life will take place at a later date when it is safe to do so. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved