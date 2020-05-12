It is with deep sadness that the family of Norma Bennetts announces her passing on May 11, 2020 at the age of 79 after a short duration at The Brant Centre, Burlington. She was the devoted and much loved wife of the late Bill (2010) for 50 years. Their two daughters, Lori and Linda, will miss her desperately as well as her sons-in-law Peter and David. She was the beloved daughter of the late Charlie and Mil Jones and cherished sister, Brenda. Dear Gramma of Kim (Chris Voordenhout), Connor Houghton and Will Campbell and "Gramma Norma" to Cory and Troy Campbell. Survived by nieces Tanya (Greg), Christina, Carrie (Rob), Diana (Denis), Amanda (Eric), and nephew Tyler (Breana). Norma attended East York Collegiate where she worked in the office after graduation. One of her passions was work, and she spent 30 years with The Halton District School Board. Also loved were travel, gardening, card games, Sudoku and reading. Her friends were very important to her throughout her life and she had many close ones. Many thanks to the staff at the Brant Centre, Appleby wing for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. A celebration of Norma's life will take place at a later date when it is safe to do so. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.