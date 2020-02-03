|
|
Peacefully on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at St.Peter's Chedoke in Hamilton, Ontario in her 88th year. Born to the late Walter and Linda Llewellin in Hamilton, Ontario. Norma was married for almost 50 years to Art Graves who passed away in 2000. Pre-deceased by her brothers George, Arthur, and Bill. Survived by her sister Florence (Sharpe) and many nieces and nephews. Norma was a loving mother to Larry and his wife Lena, and Russ and his wife Kelly of Port Dover. Her grandchildren Vanessa (Corey), Mike (Kelsey), Brad (Amanda), and Christine (Aiden) were her pride and joy! Norma worked many jobs but will be remembered for her service at both Big V Drugstore and The Heart and Stroke Foundation. She also loved singing in the choir while living at the Villages of Glancaster. A special and heartfelt thank you from the family to the staff on Elm at St.Peter's Chedoke for their excellent care of our mother. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Alzheimer's Society or The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca "May the winds of Heaven blow softly, and whisper in your ear how much we loved and will miss you now that you're not here".
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020