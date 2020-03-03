|
Our hearts are filled with LOVE for all that she was, ADMIRATION for all that she taught us and PRIDE for the strong family roots that she and dad so unselfishly gave to all of us. Sadly, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, our mom gently left us in her 93rd year. The sorrow of her passing is softened with the knowledge of knowing that she is now lovingly holding hands forever with our dad, Jack (2015), and our brother, Martin (2000). Remembering her with smiles are daughters Jackie (Bob Frame) and Debbie (Jon Baswick), as well as daughter in law Linda. Mom was blessed with 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad), Robyn (Dave), Meaghen, Lauren (Adam), Jordan (Sabra), Alex (Mark), Kelly (Matt) and Colin. To add to her joy was her shared love with 11 great grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Avery, Jackson, Mia, Marcus, Mason, Emily, Harrison, Evie and Leo. Also remembering her life adventures are sister Hazel Shaw and brother in law, Art Harris, as well as numerous nieces and nephews from the Campbell and Harris families. She was predeceased in life by parents William and Marion Campbell, and siblings Flora (Terry), Marion, Jean, Mae (Art), Ron (Jean) and brother in law Harry Shaw. Mom was an expert knitter, excellent at ceramics, and perfected the art of the "Kazoo" as her and dad always serenaded us on each of our birthdays. She was proud of her Scottish heritage and enjoyed a rather quiet life having shared almost 67 years of marriage with our dad before his passing. They travelled, had family holidays at Port Elgin, enjoyed much laughter at their trailer in Fenelon Falls, and even worked side by side at Charles Harris and Sons Transport. Mom and Dad made many friendships with other families especially those from the Salvation Army, where mom was a member for almost 75 years. Together they shared their moral compass and were true examples of their Christian faith. Our parents have left us with a legacy of unconditional love as they have given us wings, and knowledge and strength to teach each other the true value of family. We are grateful for our cousins who visited, called and messaged us with words of strength and comfort, the watchfulness of her caring neighbours and the angels from Able Living who cared for mom like she was one of their own. When it was no longer possible for her to remain at home mom was cared for by the excellent staff at Carpenter Hospice who afforded mom the comfort and respect we wanted her to have. We have been blessed to have shared this sad time with sprinkles of laughter as mom never lost her sense of humour. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (north of QEW) on Friday March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Visitation to take place 1 hour prior to the service, and a Reception to follow. There will be a private family gathering to inter the ashes of our Nana and Papa as we hear their voices saying to our hearts "Aren't we lucky!" If desired, donations can be made in mom's memory to The Salvation Army, Carpenter Hospice or to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020