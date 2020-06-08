At the age of 86, passed away on June 5, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband, Ken (1993). Loving mother to Terry (Candace) and Paul (Kristy). Nana to Adam (Cynthia), Jennifer (Paul), Brad (Melissa), Carly and Chad. Great-Nana to Kennedy, Brandon, Cooper, Ava and Van. Sister to Joan (Ross) Wilson. Aunt to several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Fred and Idell Wilker. Norma's passion for bridge, books, and theatre was eclipsed only by the friends she made along the way. If neighbours and friends were wine, her glass would be full. She was an avid traveller who visited more than 35 countries with her late friend, Norma Curran. Special thanks to the 3rd floor staff at WHGH. Cremation followed by a family graveside service. Donations to the WHGH or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.rhbanderson.com ...your turn to bid Mum
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.