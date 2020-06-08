Norma Idell (Wilker) FRYETT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the age of 86, passed away on June 5, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband, Ken (1993). Loving mother to Terry (Candace) and Paul (Kristy). Nana to Adam (Cynthia), Jennifer (Paul), Brad (Melissa), Carly and Chad. Great-Nana to Kennedy, Brandon, Cooper, Ava and Van. Sister to Joan (Ross) Wilson. Aunt to several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Fred and Idell Wilker. Norma's passion for bridge, books, and theatre was eclipsed only by the friends she made along the way. If neighbours and friends were wine, her glass would be full. She was an avid traveller who visited more than 35 countries with her late friend, Norma Curran. Special thanks to the 3rd floor staff at WHGH. Cremation followed by a family graveside service. Donations to the WHGH or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.rhbanderson.com ...your turn to bid Mum


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved