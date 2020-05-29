With broken hearts, we announce the passing of our dear mother and beloved wife, on May 22, 2020. Norma passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Norma put family above everything else. Her immeasurable love for her husband Richard te Boekhorst, of 44 years, and her adoring children; Ryan (Stacey), Nina (Joel), Lora (Jeremy) and Cari was only matched by the unconditional love she had for her seven grandchildren; Kirra, Hanna, Kylie, Samson, Jordan, Gavin and Emmett. She was born to the late Charles Clifford DeWitt and Libby DeWitt in Stoney Creek, and grew up on the DeWitt farm. Here she acquired her love for music, singing, and strong family values. She met Richard in 1971 at McMaster University and they married five years later. Norma's dream was to have a big family, and she excelled at her job as a mother of four. Norma devoted her life to her family, never missing a game or event for any of her children. She was an extraordinary mother with a heart of gold. Norma will always be fondly remembered by her countless friends and family members for her generosity, laughter and her ability to gather everyone together. Their house always had a revolving door, and she welcomed everyone in with her warm smile and open arms. She truly made you feel like you belonged there. She treasured her memories she made with family and friends; from trips to parties and celebrations. There was never a dull moment with Norma, for if you knew her, you knew there would be games! Her love for golf, singing, painting, playing the piano, and travel is only surpassed by her love for her family and friends. A family ceremony is to be held in the coming weeks and a celebration of her life is being planned when permitted by the province. In lieu of flowers, The Norma DeWitt te Boekhorst Foundation is being opened in her name to benefit local charities and organizations she supported throughout her amazing life. For information on how to donate, please send an email to thenormafoundation@gmail.com. She was taken far too soon, but her beautiful legacy will forever live on through her beloved children and grandchildren.