Norma passed away at Brantford General Hospital on June 8, 2020 at age 84. Her family is grateful for the compassionate support of the BGH palliative care staff during her short stay. She was the loving mother of Kathy Usik (Mark), Hugh Gibson (Anne) and Deborah Gibson (William Bremner). Nana was always delighted by her grandchildren; Melissa, Andrew, Max and Laura. Affectionately remembered by her sister-in-law, Janice Simser (Leonard) and nephew David Simser. Norma is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Hugh Douglas Gibson. Norma was born and raised in Hamilton. She and Doug lived most of their lives together in Burlington, taking great pride in their home and garden. They were early members of the Burlington Sailing and Boating Club. Norma enjoyed painting and knitting for her family. Doug's work allowed them to travel together and they also took a number of cruises which they thoroughly enjoyed. She will be missed by her caring family at Telfer Place in Paris, Ontario where she resided since November 2016. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place in the future. Donations in Norma's memory to any of the following would be appreciated; Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation, Brant Community Healthcare System Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Association or the Canadian Cancer Society. While Norma did not contract COVID-19 she suffered from the consequences of this pandemic as we all have in some way. A donation toward quality research of your choice in the search for a vaccine or treatment for this virus would also be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
