Peacefully at her residence on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in her 80th year. Beloved wife of David for over 44 years. Loved mother of Steve, Thomas (Laura). Dear sister of David Ramsbottom (Shirley), Susan, Jack. Predeceased by one sister. In consideration of COVID-19 restrictions, family visitation has taken place followed by cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek.



