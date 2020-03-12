|
It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Norma Margaret Buchanan on March 9, 2020 after a brief illness at St. Josephs Hospital in her 85th year. She is survived by her loving son Michael Peter Buchanan (Toth). She was born in Hamilton to Samuel Buchanan and mother Elsie (Henneck) and sister to James, Jeanette (Grela) Patricia, Samuel Jr. and Michael. She was a proud member of Canadian Armed forces Reserve 1960's Radio and Signals and worked at Westinghouse for 33 years. She traveled to Vancouver and Jamaica and Cleveland House in Muskoka. She owned a home in Caledonia and enjoyed working in her garden and playing with her pet cat Barny and loved to drive her car, a purple, Ford Monarch. Norma loved to read and had a fantastic mind and loved to watch space and Star Trek movies. She was also a big Tiger Cat fan and will be sorely missed. Now she is in the Stars. Visitation Marlatt Funeral Home 615 Main St. E. and at Woodland on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. There's nothing so treasured and nothing so rare As the love that a son and a mother share. Through joys, through laughter, through sorrow and tears. They develop a closeness that grows through the years. This love that I shared need not be spoken It's a wonderful bond that will never be broken so wherever I go, whatever I do. Always, mother I will think of you. Silent tears till the end of time for a wonderful mother I'm so proud was mine. God bless you Mom. Until we are together again. Your loving son Michael
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020