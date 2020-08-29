1/
Norma May Willis
1939 - 2020
It is with sad news that we/I inform people, that my mother Norma May Willis (aka Swann) has passed away in her Florida home at the age of 81, three days after her birthday. My mother was born in Brantford on August 20th, 1939 to John Gardiner and Leone Fox. Norma is preceded in death by her first husband John F. Willis, her second husband Frederick Swann and her first son Jake (Jay) G. Willis. Norma is survived by her second son Clae G. Willis, grandchildren Kylie A. Willis and Coleton R. Willis. Norma is a graduate of OISE, Ontario Teachers College and McMaster University; as a gerontologist, finally reaching the end herself. Norma loved to swim, ski, and renovate houses. Memorial services will be held in the fall; hopefully when COVID-19 issues and risks are lessened. Myself and family would like to thank Mr. David McCann and family (& Deena) for their friendship and assistance to Norma. Myself and family would like to thank Veto & Deborah Coppolino and family for their friendship and assistance to Norma. I leave with a thought from my mom many years ago; that confidence and happiness and intertwined...live life and being happy with yourself inside and out...go to bed at night being 'good tired...having played the game your way...win or lose' and what others think of you is a reflection of themselves and not your reality.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
