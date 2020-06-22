It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Norma Tessaro in her 82nd year on Friday, June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guido Tessaro (1986). Predeceased by her parents Alessandro and Maria Bortolotto. Loving and treasured mother of Carmen (Domenic) Martino and David (Nancy) Tessaro. Cherished and much loved Nonna of Christian. Dear sister of Bruno (Alma) Bortolotto, Emma (Peter) Hauser and Bruna (the late Gino) Giusti. Also survived by many sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. A private family service has taken place. Donations in Norma's memory may be made to your favourite charity.