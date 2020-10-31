Passed away peacefully at The Meadows Long Term Care in Ancaster. In her 95th year, predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Earl (2012). Loving mother of Doug, Craig (Shelley), Randy (Maureen) and Cam. Proud Grandmother of Jordan (Vicki), Alaina (Chris), Lindsay (Amar), Ken (Michelle), Shannon(Phil), Rose (Cory), Dana (Mike), Julie and Rebecca. Great Grannie to Gordie and Lily Paparella. Sister in law to Hugh (deceased) and Marilyn Baker. Predeceased by her sister Shirley and her husband Al Galbraith . Aunt to Brenda Perry and Cheryl Danyliw, Brad and Sue Baker. Fondly remembered by Susan Baker, Linda Baker, and her friends Laura Parsons and Anne Ferguson. Norma was a member Alberton Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. Norma was a Life Member and Past President of The Homecraft Division of The Ancaster Agricultural Society. Past Home Craft President of The Ontario Association of Agricultural Societies. Norma also taught crafts and attended The Ancaster Senior Achievement Center for many years. Many thanks to the staff at Idlewyld Manor and The Meadows Long Term Care Facilities for their wonderful care and compassion. Private family service will be held at a later date. In memory of Norma, you may donate to Alberton Presbyterian Church, The Ancaster Agricultural Society or The Alzheimer Society. Together forever