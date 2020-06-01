It's with unimaginable sadness and broken hearts we announce the passing of Norman Alexander Lee on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Norman passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Norman is survived by his loving wife Susan (nee Pearce). Norman will be lovingly remembered by his three sons Alexander (Lorraine) of Dundas, Albert (Lynn) of Hamilton A.J (Jocelyn) of Cambridge; his granddaughter Shyanne Lee (Hamilton). Norman will be sadly missed by his sister Linda Lee, his cousin Douglas Seto. Norman is predeceased by his father Alexander, mother Dorothy Quan, older brother Allan, infant brother Albert; his aunt Eve Seto. A heart felt thank you to the Nephrology and Dialysis Units at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton for the many years you made his day by taking good care of him and chatting about his love of fishing and cooking; Dr. Brimble, Dr. Paul Hart you made a big difference in his life; Dart's drivers for getting him to dialysis and bringing him home again. Thank you to the nurses who came out to our home bless you all. Norm will be sadly missed by some close friends, Troy, Wallace, Lilly Kitagawa, Harry Mulyk, Dave and Kathy of Dundas, Dee Hanson, Danny-Char-Broil in Dundas, Norman's favorite place to eat. Norman was a great poppa the furry faced animals at home Dewy, Duke, Mup Mup, Morrison, Goldy, Mr. Black and Miss Tip Tip. A private family service was held on May 19, 2020 at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL. Thank you to Pastor Doug ralph for your kind words. Norman was laid to rest May 19, 2020 next to his father Alexander in Woodland Cemetery. Friends are welcome to sign a Book of Condolence at www.dbrobinson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.