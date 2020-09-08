It is with great sadness we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Norman Bailey on Sept.2, 2020 in his 67th year. Norman was predeceased by his loving husband Greg, father Mercer and brother Gordon. He will be sadly missed by his mother Beulah and stepfather Frank , his aunt Nellie, and uncle Bernard and many family and friends in both NL and ON. Special thanks to Drs. Trinkaus, Nikonova, Reese and Giolma along with the many nurses and medical staff. Also special thanks to close friends Dennis and Ben of Dundas and Craig and John of Panama. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W, Etobicoke on Wed. Sept. 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.