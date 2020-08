Or Copy this URL to Share

With great sadness we announce the passing of Norman. Much loved husband of Darlene (Dececchi) for over 55 years. Proud father of Colleen (Donna), Darren (Shelley) and Howard. Dear brother to Earl Millen (Shirley) and predeceased by brothers Cliff and Glenn. Will be missed by sister Shirley Pacella (Guido) and Robert (Bonnie) Smith. At Norm's request cremation has already taken place.



