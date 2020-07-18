Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2020 in his 58th year. Born in Hamilton on October 19, 1962. Predeceased by parents Norman and Barbara Kent. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by siblings; Joyce (Randy); Mary Lou; Laurie (Gord); Cindy (Rick) and Peter (Michelle). Uncle to Richard, Kimberly, Thomas, Heather; Nicholas, Annie; Stephen, Justin, Nathan; Valerie and Danny. Great-Uncle to Dylan; Rex and Ford. Jim had a long career with Shell Canada. He loved writing stories and many were published in magazines. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed everything from politics and autobiographies to a well written mystery thriller. Jim was a wonderful Jeopardy whiz - favourite categories were Sports; Literature; and History. He was an encyclopedia of Sports facts and figures. Jim was a very quiet and private person, preferring to just be in the background. But you knew he would be at your side in a heartbeat in your time of need. Jim was extremely giving and thoughtful. We have all benefited from the never ending generosity of his time and resources. Thanks to Jim's dedication and devotion, our parents were able to be at home, where they wanted to be, until their passing. We are forever grateful to him. Private family service. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. To our brother, We thank you for your commitment to family; your thoughtfulness in words and actions; and your total compassion to those you care about. Our hearts are broken saying good bye to you.