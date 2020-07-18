1/
Norman James "Jim" KENT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2020 in his 58th year. Born in Hamilton on October 19, 1962. Predeceased by parents Norman and Barbara Kent. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by siblings; Joyce (Randy); Mary Lou; Laurie (Gord); Cindy (Rick) and Peter (Michelle). Uncle to Richard, Kimberly, Thomas, Heather; Nicholas, Annie; Stephen, Justin, Nathan; Valerie and Danny. Great-Uncle to Dylan; Rex and Ford. Jim had a long career with Shell Canada. He loved writing stories and many were published in magazines. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed everything from politics and autobiographies to a well written mystery thriller. Jim was a wonderful Jeopardy whiz - favourite categories were Sports; Literature; and History. He was an encyclopedia of Sports facts and figures. Jim was a very quiet and private person, preferring to just be in the background. But you knew he would be at your side in a heartbeat in your time of need. Jim was extremely giving and thoughtful. We have all benefited from the never ending generosity of his time and resources. Thanks to Jim's dedication and devotion, our parents were able to be at home, where they wanted to be, until their passing. We are forever grateful to him. Private family service. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. To our brother, We thank you for your commitment to family; your thoughtfulness in words and actions; and your total compassion to those you care about. Our hearts are broken saying good bye to you.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved