It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Norman Segger in his 97th year on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Norman lived an exceptional life filled with many great experiences and achieve-ments. Pipe band drummer, WW2 pilot in the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy, CPA, tireless entrepreneur, community leader, sailor, and family man are just a small sample of his accomplishments. Beloved husband to the late Sylvia Segger (1929-2013) and father to Graham (Diane), Joyce (Don MacKay), Hilary Kohal (late Rob Kohal) and Betty (Dennis Monticelli). Much loved Granddad of Cameron (Louise Guolla) and Michelle Segger; Andrew (Sarah), Scott (Allison Kelly) and Russell MacKay; Rob (Amanda) and Evan (Allie Krieger) Kohal; and Michael, Christina (Kyle Yli-Renko) and Joey (Alex Ladouceur-Labonté) Monticelli. He was also great-granddad of Darcy and Jack, uncle to Peter (Ann) and Gordon (Sue) Segger and step-granddad to Will Reid, Nicole Reid and their families. Norman was predeceased by his grandson David MacKay, brother Reg, son-in-law Rob Kohal, daughter-in-law Nicole Segger, and nephew Lawrence Segger. Family gatherings were his pride and joy. Norman will also be missed by his dear friend Eva Winterbourne, who he shared many happy moments with in recent years, as well as his mealtime table-mates, friends and staff at Tansley Woods Retirement Residence. Norman was raised in Edinburgh, Scotland and moved to Canada after his 1950 marriage to Sylvia, settling in Sudbury where they expanded their family. In retirement, they made their home in Burlington, Ontario and wintered in Venice, Florida. They had wonderful circles of friends in both locations. Norman had a successful business career which included starting and managing a variety of small to medium sized businesses in sectors as diverse as telecommunications, aviation, steel fabrication and heavy truck dealership and services. He was committed to his local Sudbury community serving as a School Board Trustee, Chairman of the Board of Thorneloe University (which also admitted him to its Honour Society), President of the Sudbury Builder's Exchange, President of the Sudbury District CA Association, Treasurer and Building Committee Chair for Sudbury Theatre Centre, Warden of St. James Anglican Church and active Rotary member. He was a natural golfer with several holes-in-one to his name, a keen curler, lawn bowler, Scottish country dancer, pilot and racer of several sailboats. An online funeral and celebration of Norman's life is being arranged for 10:30 a.m., May 2, 2020. Please send an email to Norman's former email address - [email protected] or contact any of his children to receive details of how to join the service. A memorial web-site has also been established at www.forevermissed.com/norman-segger. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020