Norman Laverne DILSE
August 25, 1926 - June 29, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Laverne Dilse in his 94tth year. Laverne was a loving father to Paul, Shelley (Dan Wilson) and Ward (Shannon McKay). Cherished grandfather to Aubrey (Sean Parker) and Carsyn. Dear great-grandfather to Hailey Parker. Predeceased by his wife Betty, infant daughter Janet and sisters Dorothy Powell, Isabel Armstrong, Laurine Dilse, Muriel Murdoch and Marjorie Overend. He is survived by his many nieces and nephews. Laverne led a complete life full of family, friends and farming. Always part of his life was his love of music and animals. Sincerest thanks to the many staff at both Chartwell Deerview Crossing Retirement Residence and St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke for their support, care and compassion over the past seven years. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony was held at East Seneca Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020. In the spirit of Laverne's strength and kindness and during these very unprecedented times, please consider making a donation towards the charity or organization that you deem, would most benefit from your generosity and make a difference in the lives of others. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.W. Hart Funeral Home Inc.
113 Lock East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1J6
905-774-6335
