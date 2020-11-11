Norman Leonard Hoar June 27, 1930 - November 6, 2020 Following a brief illness at the Juravinski Hospital on Friday November 6, 2020 in his 91st year. Predeceased by his long time partner, Brenda Wood, infant daughter Linda Marie and the mother of his children Joyce Hoar. Mourned by his children and their spouses Janet & Peter Volkes, Michael and Lynn Hoar and Sandra Berenger and by his grandchildren Peter & Laura Volkes and Carly Volkes and her husband Jason Proulx. Affectionally remembered as "Papa Shaky" by his great grandchildren Alisha, Alex & Ryan Volkes and Brooke & Samantha Proulx. Lovingly remembered by his brother Ken and sister in law Diann and predeceased by his sister Peg and brother in law Frank Winsor. Norman will be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and their families. Born in Portsmouth England on June 27, 1930 and having survived the ravages of war, Noman & Joyce after marrying on December 23, 1947, immigrated to Canada in January 1948 and settled in Hamilton where Norman continued to live most of his life. Norman worked at Stelco and then was self employed doing renos and handyman work. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered at a future date. Due to covid, there will be a private family funeral on Friday November 13, 2020. The family thanks the staff of Donald V Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek for their kindness and services. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca