It's with unimaginable sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Normand Joseph Poirier in his 69th year. Loving husband to Dianne. Cherished father to daughter Diana Fogal (Jeremy) and son David (Fiona). Adoring and fun loving Papa to Skyler, Autumn, Orion, Alex, Felicia, Zachary and Thomas. Predeceased by his parents Albertine and Gérard. His heart of gold and infectious smile will be remembered by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends. Norm was a heavy equipment operator and retired from Stelco in 2011. cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place in the future.



