November 10, 1932 - December 30, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Nunziata Livoti in her 88th year on December 30th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her strong faith, generous heart and family values will be remembered by all who knew her. Loving mother of Domenica (Sergio) Succi and Angela. Cherished Mamma to her grandchildren Albert (Vanessa), Andrew (Jessica) and Christopher. Adoring 'Ma' to her great-grandchildren Justin and Isabella Succi. Beloved sister to Andrea (Maria) Livoti, Anna (Angelo) Ranieri and Rosina (Andrea) Raimondo. Loving sister-in-law of Francesca (the late Carmelo) Livoti, Maria (the late Filippo) Livoti, Venera (the late Tindaro) Livoti, Peppina (the late Salvatore) Livoti, and Salvatora (the late Giuseppe) Livoti. She has joined her beloved husband Andrea, parents Antonino Livoti and Angelina Messina and her treasured son Tony Livoti in heaven. Nunziata will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends in Canada, Italy, Australia and Argentina. Special thanks to Capuccinello and Notarandrea families for their love and continued support. Also thanks to her family and friends for their many visits, calls and shared meals. She enjoyed being surrounded by her loved ones. Thank you to Dr. Fugere, VON nurses, especially Carly and Miriam, and Paramedical PSWs for their great care. Throughout her life, Nunziata spread joy to those around her through her beautiful smile, and found strength in her Catholic faith, accepting with courage and optimism any challenges she faced. Nunziata's legacy will live on through her family, and she leaves behind nothing but precious memories. Mamma, God has you in His arms, we have you forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace sweet angel. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9p.m. Vigil prayers will take place at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Regina Mundi Church, 631 Mohawk Road West, Hamilton, on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington, ON. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Good Shepherd or Regina Mundi Church would be appreciated.