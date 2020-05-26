Obrad Zdero
1936-2020 He was born in former Yugoslavia and came to Canada in 1964. As a member of the Serbian Orthodox Church, he had a faith in Jesus Christ as his Saviour and Lord. He was a farmer, carpenter, and small business owner. He passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, with family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife Ana in 2010. He leaves behind his son Dr. Radovan Zdero and daughter Dr. Jelica Zdero, nephew Slavko Zdero, nephew Milutin Zdero, niece Dragica Djuricic, family friends Risto Mijatovic and Ljepa Cirjak, and their families. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed, but now is eternally with the Lord Jesus. A private ceremony will be held at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948 with the Very Reverend Father Djuro Samac officiating.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
