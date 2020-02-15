Home

Paul Anthony Settimi
October 16 1987 - February 19 2015

Lovingly remembering our Paul Anthony, who passed away 5 years ago. No farewell words were spoken, No time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why. Our hearts still ache with sadness, And secret tears still flow, What it meant to lose you, No one will ever know.... Always loved and never forgotten, The Settimi and Mattina Families ------------- In loving memory of our Paul Anthony, who was taken from us 5 years ago. We'll never forget someone who gave us so much to remember. It's sad when that someone who gave us the best memories, becomes a memory. Carrying you always in our hearts, Mom and Sarah
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
