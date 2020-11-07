1/1
October 2 1929 Wilma (Netherlands) MIEDEMA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share October's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct.2, 1929 (Netherlands) Surrounded by family, Wilma peacefully joined heaven's choir on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Shalom Manor in Grimsby, ON. She was the very much loved wife of Simon Miedema for over 67 years and the busy mom of seven children: Adeline (Dave) Reinsma, Tina (Chris) Ages, Linda (John) Geerts, Louis (Sandi), Jerianne (Clarence) Batterink, Jack (Yvonne), and Wendy (Mark) Thackway. Wilma will be missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her brothers Louis d.(Grace d.), Andy (Kathy) and Gerry (Tieteke) de Graaf. She was a dear sister-in-law to Simon's family in the Netherlands. The family thanks the wonderful staff at Shalom Manor for the beautiful way they helped Mom enjoy her final four years of life. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations can be made in Wilma's name to Shalom Manor's Chaplaincy Fund, and can be mailed to: Shalom Manor, 12 Bartlett Ave. Grimsby, ON L3M 4N5. Please note 'Chaplaincy Fund' on the memo line. Psalm 139 'Great is Thy faithfulness, O God our Father'


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved