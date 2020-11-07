Oct.2, 1929 (Netherlands) Surrounded by family, Wilma peacefully joined heaven's choir on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Shalom Manor in Grimsby, ON. She was the very much loved wife of Simon Miedema for over 67 years and the busy mom of seven children: Adeline (Dave) Reinsma, Tina (Chris) Ages, Linda (John) Geerts, Louis (Sandi), Jerianne (Clarence) Batterink, Jack (Yvonne), and Wendy (Mark) Thackway. Wilma will be missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her brothers Louis d.(Grace d.), Andy (Kathy) and Gerry (Tieteke) de Graaf. She was a dear sister-in-law to Simon's family in the Netherlands. The family thanks the wonderful staff at Shalom Manor for the beautiful way they helped Mom enjoy her final four years of life. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations can be made in Wilma's name to Shalom Manor's Chaplaincy Fund, and can be mailed to: Shalom Manor, 12 Bartlett Ave. Grimsby, ON L3M 4N5. Please note 'Chaplaincy Fund' on the memo line. Psalm 139 'Great is Thy faithfulness, O God our Father'