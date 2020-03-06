Home

More Obituaries for Odessa CARBONE
Odessa Nunziata CARBONE

Odessa Nunziata CARBONE In Memoriam
March 6, 2019 In memory of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best. Your life was love and labour, Your love for family true, You always did the best for us, We will forever remember you. Ricordandoti oggi e sempre, Your loving family A memorial mass in honour of Odessa will be held at 7:00 p.m on Friday, March 6th at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 165 Prospect St. N., Hamilton
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020
