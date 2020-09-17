It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our father, Odie Willet, on September 11th, 2020 at the age of 67. A man of many stories, many laughs, many friends and many talents. He will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate to meet him. Odie was the loving father to Janessa (David) and Kayla (Justin), his shining stars whom he was the most proud of. He will be deeply missed by the mother of his daughters, Lena. He is survived by his twin sister Shirley (Wayne), brother Wally, sister Wanda (Rick) and brother Delbert (Laura). He is predeceased by his parents Laverne and Corinne and sister Sharon. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and pool family. Odie, the 'Big Fella', knew it all. He was a tough guy on the outside with a smile that lit up every room; his presence never went unnoticed. He had countless stories and advice for everyone. From a young age, he spent most of his life in pool halls, playing the game of snooker he loved so much. He later made a career of his talent, proudly owning OD's Billiard Supply. He played hockey, baseball and golf in his younger years and loved travelling and watching boxing matches and sports. Odie loved to live life to the fullest. He had a heart of gold and a legacy that will last forever. The world will never be the same without you dad. A Graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery, 129 York Road, Dundas on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 am. Celebration of life will follow at 1:30 pm at On The Snap Billiards, 152 Gray Road, Stoney Creek. It is recommended that all attendees wear a face covering. All attendees are required to provide their name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please send condolences online at www.marlattfhdundas.com
. For those who wish, flower arrangements can be sent to the funeral home prior to Monday.