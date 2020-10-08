Ola Lunyk-Child passed away peacefully at the Carpenter Hospice in Burlington on October 6, 2020 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Peter Child and loving daughter Anne Marie. She was the cherished daughter of the late Stefan and Anna Lunyk; loving sister to Halya (Bill), dear aunt to Andriy, Kelly (John) and Scott(Amy); great Aunt to Ryan, Becky and Dylan; godmother to Andrea, sister-in-law of Linda Kennedy (Bob) and relative to extensive family in Ukraine. Ola was born on February 10, 1956 in Hamilton. She finished high school as the Valedictorian at Mount Mary Immaculate Academy in Ancaster, then went on to achieve a Bachelors degree in Nursing (BSc.N) from McMaster University (1978). Ola met Peter when she was working on a Masters degree (MSc.N)at the University of Toronto (1984). Ola and Peter were working at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, where Ola was responsible for large clinical trials and Peter was a staff scientist. One day, while having blood drawn, Peter collapsed into Ola's lap, it was love at first faint. Over several years they developed their friendship, a foundation upon which their 33 year marriage was built. They did everything together in a deep, loving partnership, supporting one another through all of life's challenges including their final journey together in Ola's battle with cancer. Ola and her family were members of a close Ukrainian community with whom they would grow, laugh, raise their children and try to uphold the old traditions, culture and faith. When Ola and Peter married, despite cultural differences, together they worked to keep the traditions alive in their new family; raising their daughter Anne Marie to deeply value her Ukrainian roots and ensuring she learn the language of her ancestors. Most recently Anne Marie has taken to learning traditional Ukrainian folk music on the accordion, often playing music for her mother in her final years, a practice that brought Ola great comfort and joy. Ola's love for her daughter was unending, boundless and eternal and she always made sure that Anne Marie knew this. She supported Anne Marie in every endeavor until her final days. She was always proud of Anne Marie for following in her footsteps to become a nurse but encouraged her daughter to create her own unique path. An integral part of Ola's life was her call to nurture and care for people and to teach those who wanted to become nurses. She worked as a Nurse Clinician at Brantford General Hospital for 3 years then was hired on as Professor in the School of Nursing at her alma mater; McMaster. Ola's passion for teaching was clear and she loved her work. Ola wore many hats at the School of Nursing, she recruited and admitted all students to the program, conducted research, mentored and taught students in the classroom as well as in the clinical setting. She helped many realize their dreams and supported and encouraged her students in any way she could. For this reason many have stayed in touch with Ola over the years. She loved watching her students progress through their careers. Ola taught for over 25 years, retiring July 1, 2017. Ola will be dearly missed by all, but for those that remain, life was made so much richer by having known her. She was always so warm and welcoming, embracing all unquestioningly and brightening every room with her beautiful smile. We will cherish the memory of her generous spirit, her infectious, boisterous laugh and her unconditional love for her family and friends. We wish Ola a safe journey into the arms of God where she can now find peace. Special thanks to Monica (PSW) and Mira (Nurse), Dr. Kate Prangley and the caring staff at the Carpenter Hospice for their incredibly compassionate care through this difficult time. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Everyone will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. A private ceremony will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020. If you wish, you may visit the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 am to view a live stream of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ola's memory may be made to the Carpenter Hospice, Burlington, Ontario. "Vichnaya Pamyat"