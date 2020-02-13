|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 in his 94th year at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre. Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Valentyna. Loving father of Natalia (Victor), Maria and Katherine. Cherished dido of Sava, Ullana, Alexandra and Naomi. Great-dido to Koia, Hayden, Ursula, Hazel and Helix. Friends may call at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East (east of Sanford), Hamilton on Thursday, February 13 from 7-9 p.m. Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 855 Barton Street East, Hamilton, on Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Donations to St. Vladimir's Cathedral would be appreciated. "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on..."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020