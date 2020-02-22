|
|
Peacefully, at Kilean Lodge on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 80 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Douglas James Wilson for 45 years. Loving mother of Mike (Cheryl) Andrews, Tammy Mortley (Clifford) and Lisa Wilson. Cherished Gramma of Kristin (Trevor) Smeets, Nathan Andrews (Alexia), Kylie Brooke & Brandon Mortley (Stephanie), Christopher Brenner (Korone) & Cortney Wilson and great-grandchildren; Niariah, Aiden, Xavier, Celest, Isaiah and John. Dear sister of Mary Devereux. She was predeceased by her parents, Nellie and William Lazarovich, and her uncle, Peter Yabchynski. Olga enjoyed working at her Company business, spending time with her family and friends and loved to read and play card games. She showed much love in her work as a Cancer Support Counsellor with the Cancer Society. She also volunteered in the office at her church, Lakeside Church, Guelph, Ontario. In honouring Olga's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lakeside Church, 7654 Conservation Rd, Guelph, N1H 6J1. If you wish, memorial donations to Kilean lodge Nursing Home "Resident Council Fund", 83 Main St. E. Grimsby, ON. L3M 1N6, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines, 289-362-1144. Online condolences & donations may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020